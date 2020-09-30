Russian President Vladimir Putin confirmed Moscow’s intention to assist Sukhum in solving social and economic problems and ensuring national security. As reported on Wednesday, September 30, Kremlin press service, this is stated in the congratulatory telegram of the Russian leader to the President of Abkhazia Aslan Bzhania on the occasion of the Victory and Independence Day of the Republic.

“This holiday personifies the courage and resilience of the people of Abkhazia, who defended their right to a free, peaceful life in a difficult struggle,” the Russian leader noted.

He stressed that Russian-Abkhaz relations are developing on the basis of the principles of alliance and strategic partnership.

In addition, the President expressed confidence that the further development of bilateral ties meets the fundamental interests of the citizens of the two countries.

In May, Putin signed a decree on payments of up to 75 thousand rubles to veterans – Russian citizens living in Abkhazia, South Ossetia and Transnistria.

In September last year, Putin ordered the signing of an agreement on financing the costs of modernizing the Armed Forces of Abkhazia.