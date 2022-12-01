Home page politics

Of: Marcus Gable

Split

A critical look to the west: Dimitrij Medvedev has a message for NATO. © IMAGO / SNA



While Vladimir Putin is bombing Ukraine, Dmitry Medvedev is once again taking on the West. This time the former Russian president is railing against NATO.

Munich – Since the start of the Ukraine war on the Russian side, Dmitry Medvedev has been primarily responsible for the rants against the West. Vladimir Putin doesn’t need to get his hands dirty. Once again the former president and prime minister, who now holds the position of deputy head of the Security Council in Russia, has delivered on the current situation in the war against Ukraine. In the spirit of the Kremlin boss.

Like the Russian news agency TASS reported, Medvedev railed against NATO on his Telegram channel, whose eastward expansion is often used as a reason for Putin’s actions against Ukraine. “The NATO countries make up no more than twelve percent of the world’s population,” wrote the former Western hope for a more open Russia. And: “The civilized world does not need this organization.”

NATO and the Ukraine war: Medvedev recommends dissolving “criminal organizations”.

Then followed the verbal gossip par excellence: “It should do penance to humanity and dissolve itself because it is a criminal organization.” Medvedev followed up by accusing the currently 30-country transatlantic defense alliance of quickly forgetting what it was have done on earth.

The 57-year-old cites the staging of coups or the overthrow of legitimate heads of state as examples. Medvedev also spoke of the fact that NATO operations and arms deliveries to extremist regimes had resulted in numerous civilian casualties, of which there was no question.

Video: Next China criticism for Russia in the Ukraine war

Putin and the Ukraine War: When is the Time for Peace Talks?

In response to NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg’s demand that Ukraine retain its sovereignty and independence, Medvedev countered in the course of the Russia-Ukraine war: “But he didn’t say a word about territorial integrity. As if she should win, but apparently with a depleted territory.”

Many observers ask themselves this question: when will the point come when it is time for peace talks? Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has repeatedly emphasized that his confidants will only sit down with the Russians when they respect the borders from the period before the Crimea annexation eight years ago and withdraw their troops completely.

Ukraine war and peace talks: Putin needs presentable results

However, it is hard to imagine that given the effort and losses in the Ukraine war, Putin would currently be willing to hold talks if his country had even lost territory compared to the beginning of the war against Ukraine and was also somewhat isolated internationally. It would probably be the political end for the powerful head of the Kremlin, whose reputation has not only suffered enormous damage in foreign policy.

Medvedev presumably wants to distract from this scenario. And shoots into the military alliance that is anything but undisputed, even in Western countries. He has already called this a “legitimate target for our armed forces” should NATO cede its Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine.

Also in action in the Ukraine war? NATO could make its Patriot air defense systems available to the defenders. © IMAGO / ANP



Medvedev and the Ukraine war: Escalation as a business is also wearing off

Medvedev will also be aware that this reaction would herald the Third World War. Because for the NATO states, the alliance case would take effect if one of the members were attacked. The Putin confidant has also sent threatening messages to Finland and Sweden, which are striving to join NATO as a result of the Ukraine war.

The escalation is not just part of Medvedev’s current business in the war against Ukraine. Another example: he regularly flirted openly with a nuclear attack. Moderate sentences are unlikely to come out of his mouth these days, weeks or months. And so Medvedev could have conjured up exactly what is likely to bother him the most: that he is no longer taken seriously internationally.

Because his rants are simply too predictable and ultimately irrelevant to the course of the war. But: The next one will definitely follow. (mg)