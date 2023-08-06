Home page politics

Russia’s ex-president Dmitry Medvedev. (Archive image) © IMAGO / ITAR-TASS



Russia’s ex-president Medvedev is furious. He has again threatened Kiev and its supporters over the Ukrainian attack on a Russian oil tanker.

MOSCOW – The attack on the Russian oil tanker “Sig” near the Crimean Bridge on Friday night (4 August) came as a further shock to Russia and Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin. After all, the landing ship “Olenegorskij Gornjak” had been attacked and severely damaged just a day earlier – again by Ukrainian naval drones.

The back-to-back attacks sent Russian ex-president and Putin confidante Dmitry Medvedev fuming. In statements on the short message platform Telegram, he has called Ukraine and its government “scum” and claimed that they are recklessly risking an “ecological catastrophe”.

Attack on “Sig”: The fourth successful attack on a Russian ship

“Bastards and degenerates only understand cruelty and violence,” Medvedev wrote on Saturday. The close confidant of the Russian ruler also indirectly threatened further attacks on Ukraine. “Apparently the attacks on Odessa, Izmail and other places were not enough for them,” it said. In recent weeks, Russia has stepped up attacks on Ukrainian port cities. Attacks increased after Russia pulled out of the grain deal.

After the end of the agreement, the Black Sea has become the scene of new hostilities. The “Sig” is the fourth Russian naval ship to have successfully attacked Ukraine. Only hours before the tanker, the landing ship “Olenegorski Gornjak” was shot at by a surface drone and is said to be out of action due to a hit on the hull.

The first ship sunk in the fleet deployed against Ukraine was the missile cruiser Moskva in May 2022. In June 2022, the Russian tugboat “Vassily Bech” sank – apparently after being hit by a rocket fired from Ukraine. Ukraine may be leading increased attacks on Russian Navy in Black Sea as revenge for Russia’s cancellation of grain deal; this should allow freighters carrying Ukrainian grain to sail safely through the Black Sea.

Medvedev has repeatedly threatened Russia’s nuclear potential

Medvedev, the deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council and chairman of the United Russia party, was Russian president between 2008 and 2012 and thus Putin’s predecessor. In the background of the Ukraine war, he constantly threatened Ukraine and the West with the use of nuclear weapons. Most recently, in April 2022, he tried in vain to prevent NATO from including Finland in the defense alliance with the possible use of nuclear weapons.

He has now added the rhetoric of an “ecological catastrophe” to his threats. He apparently sees the risk of oil spilling into the Black Sea as a result of Ukraine’s attack on an oil tanker. However, the western regions of Ukraine would also be affected and “stink for hundreds of years”, emphasized the ex-president. That would finally seal the final end of the grain deal: “That will then be the final verdict.” (Karsten Hinzmann)