How real is the nuclear threat posed by Russia? A Putin confidant now calls a nuclear strike “highly likely.”

Moscow – Vladimir Putin and his confidants like to rattle their nuclear sabers. Viktor Medvedchuk also made threatening gestures: He predicted that a nuclear strike would “most likely” occur.

Medvechuk: Nuclear strike response to Western troops in Ukraine

The pro-Russian Ukrainian politician, who was sent to Russia in 2022 in exchange for Ukrainian prisoners of war, predicted on Friday (March 29, 2024) that a nuclear strike is “most likely” coming as the West continues to pursue its “right to global dominance.” . That's what he wrote, according to the Russian news agency Tass in his author column on the media platform Smotrimwhich is currently not accessible.

“If the collective West continues to assert its right to global dominance, Ukraine's human capital will definitely not be enough,” he wrote, adding that foreign troops will be deployed in Ukraine “sooner or later.” The reaction to this would be nuclear weapons. The USA is also preparing for such a scenario.

Medvedchuk believes the war will spread to other countries

Medvedchuk noted that the European public is still being told that soldiers from EU countries will not be sent to Ukraine, but “it is clear that [sie] now join this process politically.” The politician explained that Kiev already lacks human and material resources to continue the conflict. “If we continue the war policy to the bitter end, sooner or later foreign troops will have to be deployed.” “And most likely we will face a nuclear strike at some point,” he added.

However, Medvedchuk does not rule out the possibility that if the conflict expands, countries outside Europe could also become involved. “It is clear that the Arab world will be drawn into the war, and after that China and India will also be involved as they have no problems with soldiers.”

Putin threatens to use nuclear weapons if Western troops fight in Ukraine

During Putin's annual State of the Union address last month, the president made it clear that Russia's “strategic nuclear forces are in a state of full readiness.” He also warned that there would be a real risk of nuclear war if Western nations sent troops to Ukraine, as the French president did Emmanuel Macron had indicated.

Western nations, Putin added, “must realize that we also have weapons that can hit targets on their territory. All this really threatens a conflict with the use of nuclear weapons and the destruction of civilization. Do not you understand?”

Czech Republic imposes sanctions against Medvedchuk

The oligarch Medvedchuk was recently from Sanctions Czech Republic affected. The newspaper Denik N Citing intelligence sources, reported that the influence network also paid cash in cash to politicians from Germany, France, Poland, Belgium, the Netherlands and Hungary during visits to Prague.

Prague has placed the operators of the “Voice of Europe” website on its national sanctions list against Russia, which Medvechuk is behind. According to the Federal Ministry of the Interior, “This case is another example of Russia’s extensive and wide-ranging influence activities.”

Secret files show that Russia's threshold for nuclear war is lower than expected

Recently the Financial Times Leaked Russian military files from 2008 to 2014 appear to indicate that Russia's threshold for initial nuclear use is lower than Western military experts had assumed. Some 29 secret Russian military documents contain discussions of war games and reportedly set operational thresholds for the first use of so-called tactical or non-strategic nuclear weapons.

A mushroom cloud rises over the test site in the Nevada desert after an atomic bomb explodes. © dpa

Alexander Gabuev, director of the Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center in Berlin, commented, according to the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists the secret Russian documents as follows: “They show that the threshold for using nuclear weapons is quite low if the desired result cannot be achieved by conventional means.” The Russian war of aggression in Ukraine has already been going on for over two years. (cgsc with dpa)