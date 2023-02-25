Home page politics

From: Mark Stoffers

Putin’s confidante Medvedev never tires of promoting Russia’s propaganda against Ukraine and the West. (Archive image) © Ramil Sitdikov/imago

Russia’s ex-president never tires of attacking Ukraine and the West. Once again he accused the “Neo-Nazis” of wanting to wipe his country off the map.

Moscow – Hardly a day goes by when Dmitry Medvedev doesn’t comment on the Ukraine war or verbally scold the enemy in the West. Even one day after the anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the ex-president and close confidante of Vladimir Putin was not squeamish or even at a loss for a harsh word. After “there will be no more Russia“, he ignites a further level of propaganda escalation.

In a Saturday in the magazine National Defence published article, Medvedev once again harshly criticized the West and Ukraine. The ex-president was not above using a historical comparison for Russia’s war in Ukraine.

A year after the start of the Ukraine war, Medvedev is again blustering against the West

“A year after the start of the special operation, we are again celebrating a very important date in February 2023 in our history: the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Battle of Stalingrad – the most important battle of the 20th century,” Medvedev declared, adding, “whereupon the defeat of Hitler’s armies became inevitable.”

“History repeats itself,” begins Medvedev, for whom negotiations in the Ukraine war “are not worth the weight of the paper,” his tirade in the published article. “We are again confronted with an entire empire of diverse enemies: Ukrainian and European neo-Nazis, the United States, other Anglo-Saxons and their minions (almost half a hundred).”

Medvedev Attacks West: ‘To Wipe Russia From Face Of Earth’

According to him, the enemies have made it their mission to “wipe Russia off the face of the earth,” said Vladimir Putin’s close confidant, before making it clear that Russia would not be defeated. “But their attempts will fail.”

“We’re stronger, that’s clear now. And this so-called western world is only a small part of the international community. Only about 15 percent of the world’s population.

Medvedev accuses the “democratic” West of hypocrisy and rampant Russophobia

Medvedev also never tired of pointing out that the “special operation” in Ukraine had taught the Russians many things and had united the country’s citizens in the fight against a common enemy. And that very fight would have “ultimately helped blow away all illusions about the ‘democratic’ West, whose hypocrisy and frenzied Russophobia have surpassed all imaginable borders.”

But despite all these difficulties, according to Medvedev, Russia has gained “steadfast self-confidence in its own strength and in victory”. After these words, the close confidante of Kremlin ruler Vladimir Putin will have been particularly happy to hear that Scholz and Macron are talking to Zelenskyj about an end to the Ukraine war. Although he has long since said that Russia can “forget about normal relations with the West.” (mst)