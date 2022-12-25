Home page politics

Of: Bedrettin Bölükbasi

Split

Former President of Russia Dmitry Medvedev. (Archive image) © IMAGO/Yekaterina Shtukina

Kremlin boss Putin’s close confidante Medvedev does not expect any improvement in relations with the West for the “next years, maybe even decades”.

Munich/Moscow – While the Ukraine war is raging with all its cruelty and violence, one of the questions at the diplomatic level is whether a return to good or at least normal relations with Russia will ever be possible. When it comes to Moscow, the answer is no.

Former Russian head of state and current deputy head of the National Security Council, Dmitry Medvedev, has now published an article in the Russian official gazette Rossiyskaya Gazeta commented on relations with the West. The close confidante of Kremlin boss Vladimir Putin painted a hopeless picture in the midst of the Russian war of aggression.

Return to relations with Russia? Putin’s confidante Medvedev is without hope

“For the next few years, maybe even decades, we can forget about normal relations with the West,” he told the Russian government’s official newspaper. However, this is not Russia’s choice, according to Medvedev. He stated: “The illusions are over, because today we are further away from the West than ever before.”

Now Russia wants to wait until a “new generation of sensible politicians” come to power in the West. Meanwhile, Moscow will develop relations with the rest of the world, which is “fortunately very comprehensive”. He also put forward a crude theory: the western world locks itself in a cage and is increasingly turning into a “besieged castle”, while the rest of the world lives on in freedom.

Putin’s henchman Medvedev with an attack on the West and Zelenskyj – “Negotiations are pointless”

In addition, the Russian politician prophesied in the post for Rossiyskaya Gazeta an end to the “great and strong western alliances”. These would cease to exist “sooner or later,” Medvedev claimed. After all, even despite the “common enemy Russia”, there are frictions between western countries. He accused the USA of acting in “cowboy style”: “If you don’t like how the table is set up, just throw the table over.”

Medvedev also commented on the situation in Ukraine and possible negotiations. He described the government of President Volodymyr Zelenskyj as the “Kiev regime” and stated that negotiations with the “regime” were “pointless”. Putin’s confidante also claimed that Zelenskyi seized power in a “coup d’état”.

The former Russian president accused the West of having forgotten the “lessons of World War II” and of supporting “nationalists” in Ukraine. This is the “sadest result” not only of 2022, but of the last few decades. In the attack on Ukraine, which violates international law, Moscow repeatedly refers to efforts to so-called “denazification” of the country.

Medvedev defends Ukraine war – and speaks of “difficult decision”

In this context, Medvedev attacked the Ukrainian president with sharp words: “Russia has emphasized this more than once or twice. We are not fighting against the Ukrainian people, but against the Nazi bastard in Kyiv.” The government in Ukraine is a “puppet”, wrote the Russian politician. However, civilians are currently suffering massively – the Russian one Army has targeted the country’s energy supply.

In addition, he defended the brutal war of aggression against Ukraine and spoke of a “forced and difficult decision”. Nevertheless, the “military special operation” described as such by Russia could not be postponed any further. After all, it’s not just about protecting the “brother republics” in eastern Ukraine, but also about the “security and sovereignty” of Russia itself.

The Ukraine War in Pictures – Destruction, Resistance and Hope View photo gallery

Nuclear escalation because of the Ukraine war – Medvedev threatens and appeases at the same time

In his post for Rossiyskaya Gazeta Medvedev also wrote about the danger of a nuclear escalation in the Ukraine war. He also hid a threat to the West in his statements. Even before the war began, Russia repeatedly demanded security guarantees from the West. Should this wish not be fulfilled, according to Medvedev, the world will teeter on the brink of World War III and a nuclear escalation.

Nevertheless, Moscow will do everything possible to prevent a “disaster”, he said. At the same time, however, it was also said that in the event of a threat, Russia would act in line with the country’s nuclear doctrine. After all, the belief that Russia will actually apply this doctrine is the only factor “stopping our enemies today”. Therefore, new agreements on disarmament are “unrealistic,” said Medvedev. (bb)