Russian flags are flying – according to the wishes of a Putin confidant, this could soon also be the case in Alaska. © Jan Woitas/zb/dpa

Putin friend Sergei Mironov says Russia should consider retaking Alaska from the United States.

Moscow/Juneau – Alaska is the largest state in terms of area USA. The Russian Empire had previously made several attempts to colonize the area in the 18th century. In 1867 it was sold for $7.2 million, which is about $150 million today. Alaska and Russia are only about 85 kilometers apart and are separated by the Bering Strait.

Now, Sergei Mironov, a close confidant of Russian President Vladimir Putin, recently suggested that Russia should consider taking back Alaska from the United States. Reports about this, among other things Newsweek.

Putin confidant on Alaska: “Time for Americans to think about Alaska”

In a post on Platform X, formerly known as Twitter, Mironov pointed out that the US had recently lost influence. He also drew parallels with Venezuela's current efforts to claim territory controlled by Guyana. He suggested that other nations, including Mexico over Texas and Russia over Alaska, reclaim ancient territories in the United States.

Mironov's comments were highlighted and translated on social media by Anton Gerashchenko, an adviser to Ukraine's interior minister and a Russia critic. “Do you want a new world order? Venezuela annexes Guyana-Essekibo, its 24th state. This is happening right under the nose of the USA, the former great hegemon. All that's left now is for Mexico to reclaim Texas and other territories. It is time for Americans to think about their future and also about Alaska,” Mironov wrote in the version translated by Gerashchenko.

A few months ago, Sergei Mironov attracted attention when research revealed that he was a adopted a two-year-old Ukrainian girlwhich had been kidnapped from Kherson.

Alaska under the Russian flag: a wish that has already been expressed several times

In the past, Putin himself has been cautious about the idea of ​​retaking Alaska. “Why do you need Alaska?” he replied to a citizen’s question in 2014. He recalled that Alaska was sold in the 19th century, around the same time as France's sale of Louisiana to the United States. The sale of Alaska was “cheap” in comparison and citizens should “not be upset” about it.

Vyacheslav Volodin and Oleg Matveychev, two other friends of Putin, also suggested that Moscow should reclaim Alaska in retaliation for harsh economic sanctions.