War in Ukraine, Putin worried about the Russian economy

Putin spilled the beans on Russian finances: “In the medium term, sanctions against Russia may have a negative impact.”. During the government meeting he then added: “It is necessary to support and strengthen the positive trends of our economy, improve its efficiency, guarantee technological, human and financial sovereignty, since the illegitimate restrictions introduced against our economy can actually affect it”.

This admission, which all the Kremlin’s opponents eagerly awaited, confirm that theRussian economy is struggling due to the huge military resources that the continuation of the conflict in Ukraine requires. In addition, the declaration also reassures Europe, which has now had definitive confirmation on theeffectiveness of “illegitimate” sanctionsas Putin calls them.

In fact, since the beginning of the war, the European Council has adopted ten packages of measures against Russia and Belarus. The effects of these sanctions are constantly monitored by: International Monetary Fund, World Bank and OECD. These bodies have estimated that according to the 2022 trend, already declining, in 2023 Russia’s GDP will continue to decrease, by a percentage ranging between 3.3% and 5.6%.

The perspective of the graph below shows the diachronic evolution of the strongly downward trend of the Russian economy since the outbreak of the conflict.





Meanwhile Kiev officially announces counter-offensive in spring: “It’s already been planned in multiple directions. We will use the German Leopards” said Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov in an interview with Err.

