Moscow (agencies)

Russian President Vladimir Putin has set conditions for his country’s return to the grain deal, including the removal of obstacles for Russian banks, including their connection to the SWIFT system.

Putin said yesterday during a meeting with officials via video technology: “We have repeatedly shown miracles of patience and dream. Western countries have not fulfilled any obligations under the ‘grain deal’ initiative, but have contented themselves with flooding Russia with demands,” according to Sputnik news agency. Putin set the conditions for Russia’s return to the grain deal by restoring the original essence of the initiative. Among other conditions, Putin also set the withdrawal of Russian grain and fertilizer from sanctions.

He continued, “Russia will not return to the grain deal unless all previously agreed principles regarding Russia’s participation in it are met, without exception.”

For its part, the European Union warned yesterday of food shortages around the world after Russia’s withdrawal from the agreement to export grain through the Black Sea.

“This measure will create a huge and huge food crisis in the world,” said Josep Borrell, the European Union’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, in a press statement before a meeting of EU foreign ministers.

In the context, a source in the Turkish Ministry of Defense said that the Russian team left the Istanbul center responsible for implementing the grain agreement in the Black Sea shortly after Moscow withdrew from the agreement last Monday, and there is no immediate response from Russia, adding that the Turkish team is still at the site “in case the negotiations to extend the agreement yield a result.” The UN team is also still in Istanbul, a spokesman for the UN delegation told local media. The center was established about a year ago to supervise the agreement. It included representatives from Russia, Turkey, Ukraine and the United Nations, as it inspected ships moving to and from Ukrainian ports.

Moscow had previously announced its refusal to extend the agreement concluded in July 2022 with Ukraine under the auspices of the United Nations and Turkey, condemning the obstacles facing the export of Russian agricultural products, and the validity of the Ukrainian grain export agreement, vital to securing food in the world, expired on July 18, 2023.

The United Nations estimates that the grain deal reduced global food prices by 20 percent.