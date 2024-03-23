Russian dictator Vladimir Putin condemned this Saturday (23) what he described as a “barbaric” terrorist attack on a concert hall in the Moscow region on Friday, which resulted in at least 115 deaths (or more than 140, according to state TV), and promised revenge against those responsible for the massacre, which was claimed by the jihadist group Islamic State.

“All perpetrators, organizers and those responsible for this crime will receive a deserved and inevitable punishment, no matter who they are, and regardless of who sent them,” Putin declared in a televised speech.

Putin did not speculate about the perpetrators of the attack, although he did mention that the four detained terrorists tried to flee across the Ukrainian border.

“Terrorists, murderers and beasts, who do not and cannot have a nationality, have a dark destiny awaiting them: revenge and oblivion. They have no future,” he commented.

The president recalled that Russians know firsthand about the terrorist threat, referring to the attacks carried out years ago by Islamic radicals in the Caucasus.

“We look forward to cooperating with all countries that sincerely share our sadness and are ready, in practice, to join forces in the fight against the common enemy, international terrorism in all its manifestations,” he announced.

The Russian leader emphasized that the authorities decided to intensify anti-terrorism measures in the country's capital and the adjacent Moscow region, where the incident occurred.

He also announced that Sunday will be a day of national mourning for the country's biggest terrorist attack since the 2004 Beslan massacre, which killed more than 300 people.

At least 115 people were killed in Friday's attack on the concert hall Crocus City Hallin the city of Krasnogorsk, according to the Russian Instructional Committee.

Moscow region governor Andrey Vorobyov said he had visited the site of the tragedy and warned that the death toll would “increase considerably” as search and rescue efforts continued.

According to Russian investigators, the deaths at the concert hall occurred from gunshot wounds and asphyxiation from smoke from the fire caused by the attackers.