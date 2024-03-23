The Russian president, Vladimir Putincondemned this Saturday the “barbarian” Friday's terrorist attack on a concert hall on the outskirts of Moscow, where at least 133 people died, and claimed revenge against those who commissioned the attack, which was claimed by the Islamic State.

“All the perpetrators, organizers and those who commissioned this crime will receive a well-deserved and inevitable punishment, whoever they are and regardless of whether they were sent,” Putin said during a television address.

Russian uniformed officers attend to the shooting in Moscow. Photo:EFE

Putin did not speculate about the intellectual authors of the attackalthough he did mention that the four detained terrorists tried to flee across the Ukrainian border.

“A disastrous destiny awaits terrorists, murderers and beasts, who do not and cannot have a nationality: revenge and oblivion. They have no future,” he commented.

The president recalled that Russians know first-hand what the terrorist threat is, in clear reference to the attacks carried out years ago by the Islamist guerrillas in the Caucasus.

“We look forward to cooperation with all countries that sincerely share our pain and are willing in practice to join forces in the fight against the common enemy, international terrorism in all its manifestations,” he said.

The Russian leader stressed that the authorities have decided to reinforce anti-terrorist measures in the country's capital and the adjacent Moscow region, where the accident took place.

Besides, announced that Sunday will be a day of national mourning for the largest terrorist attack suffered by this country since the Beslan massacre, 2004, which caused more than 300 deaths.

Address to the nation by Russian President Vladimir Putin following the terrorist attack at the Crocus City Hall concert hall. Photo:EFE

At least 133 people were killed in Friday's attack on a concert hall in Moscow, claimed by the Islamic State jihadist group. The previous toll was 115 deaths in the armed attack that occurred on the outskirts of the capital.

The governor of the Moscow region, Andrei Vorobyov, assured that he had visited the site of the tragedy and warned that the number of fatalities “will increase considerably” in the next few hours, as rescue teams are still searching for bodies in the rubble of the building.

In addition, there are 107 injured people in hospitals, of which 44 are in serious condition and 16 are in very serious condition, according to sources from the Ministry of Health.

According to Russian investigators, the cause of death of those attending the concert, where the tragedy occurred, They are gunshot wounds and asphyxiation from the smoke of the fire caused by the attackers.

What is known about the attacks in Moscow

This is the largest attack that has occurred in Russia since the massacre at the school in the northwestern town of Beslan. in which 334 people died, half of them children.

The school was hijacked on the first day of school by a Chechen commando, who took nearly 1,200 people hostage to demand the withdrawal of Russian troops from Chechnya.

The improvised rescue operation ended in tragedy, as the terrorists had placed explosives in the building and the security forces used heavy weapons, which was criticized by the students' mothers.

As for Moscow, The last major attack took place in 2011, when a Caucasian suicide bomber detonated the bomb attached to his body at Domodedovo International Airport, leaving 37 dead and 172 injured.

Crocus City Hall shopping center after the shooting. Photo:AFP

The Russian media began to report on the attack on Friday around 8:15 p.m., local time. “Just before the start (of the concert), we heard bursts of machine guns and the terrible scream of a woman. And then a lot of screams,” she told the AFP Alexei, a music producer who was in the dressing rooms.

The Baza and Mash news networks, close to the security forces, published videos on Telegram in which at least two armed men are seen advancing through the lobby of the Moscow complex.

In other sequences, corpses and groups of people are seen rushing towards the exit.

According to the Federal Security Service (FSB), Four men armed with automatic rifles, explosives and incendiary bombs carried out the brutal attack.

The flames produced by the bombs took over nearly 13,000 m2 of the building, before firefighters managed to contain them, according to the rescue services.

The attackers were able to flee, but they were detained this Saturday along with seven other people on a road in the Bryansk region., bordering Ukraine. After offering resistance, some of the detainees were injured.

According to the Russian security services, the terrorists intended to cross the border into Ukraine and maintained “contacts” with representatives of that country, who would have guaranteed them an escape.

Rescue teams work in the area of ​​​​the armed attack in Krasnogorsk, on the outskirts of Moscow. Photo:RUSSIAN INVESTIGATION COMMITTEE / AFP

The jihadist group Islamic State claimed responsibility for the shooting, as reported on Telegram by the Amaq agency, its propaganda organ.

“Islamic State fighters attacked a large Christian gathering in the city of Krasnogorsk, on the outskirts of the Russian capital, Moscow, killing and wounding hundreds of people and causing widespread destruction there before retreating to their bases. safely,” the group communicated through its Telegram channel.

According to experts, the jihadists would have decided to punish Russia for its role in the defense of the Syrian regime of Bashar al Assad, the liquidation of the Islamist guerrilla in Chechnya and its decision to cooperate with the Taliban, enemies of the Islamic State.

Russian politicians have suggested that Ukraine could be behind the attack, although kyiv categorically denied it, a refutation that was supported by the United States.

But although the IS group claimed responsibility for the attack, numerous questions remain.

The United States assured on Friday that it had warned Russia, at the beginning of March, about a possible “terrorist” attack in a place in Moscow with “large concentrations” of people, said the spokeswoman for the National Security Council in Washington, Adrienne Watson. On Tuesday, Putin rejected the warnings as “provocative.”

According to Russian media and MP Alexander Khinstein, some suspects are from Tajikistan, a Muslim-majority former Soviet republic located in northeastern Afghanistan.

The authorities of this Central Asian country, however, assure that they have not “received information from the Russian authorities about the false information currently circulating about the involvement of Tajik citizens.”

Since its independence in 1991, Tajikistan has faced a multitude of armed Islamist movements.

A woman places flowers in front of the Russian embassy as a sign of condolences after the terrorist attack at the Crocus City Hall concert hall in Krasnogorsk. Photo:EFE

On Saturday morning, long waiting lines formed in front of some blood donation centers in Moscow, according to images from Russian state media.

Posters with the inscription “We are in mourning 03/22/2024” also appeared at some bus stops. Several public events were canceled in the country, where security measures were also reinforced.

