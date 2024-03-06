Putin called shelling of civilian targets in Belgorod a war crime

Russian President Vladimir Putin called the shelling of civilian targets in Belgorod a war crime. This is reported by RIA News.

The politician said that Russia will not leave those who did this alone. The Russian leader also expressed gratitude to the residents of the Belgorod region for their courage, for their readiness to fight, for their patriotic attitude towards what is happening.

In Belgorod and Belgorodsky on Wednesday, March 6, a missile danger was declared. Subsequently, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov announced the defeat of the drone in the region.

In addition to the Belgorod region, the Ukrainian Armed Forces also attacked the Kursk region on March 6 – the mining and processing plant named after A.V. caught fire there. Varicheva. In addition, three drones were shot down in the Voronezh region.