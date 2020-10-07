Vladimir Putin shared with reporters that his belly is growing from beer, so the President of the Russian Federation tries not to drink the intoxicating drink. Putin revealed his secrets in an interview TASS…

“I try not to drink beer lately – the belly is growing“- said the owner of the Kremlin.

Also, Putin did not deny that he does not go to drink with friends, not only because of the peculiarities of the effect of beer on the body. There are other, more obvious reasons. At the same time, the Russian president compensates himself for the absence of forays for beer in other ways.

“Yes, this is a limitation. But there is also compensation for these limitations.“, – he said.

We will remind, in 2009 became a very famous picture where Putin and Medvedev are sitting at a table in a cafe in Sukhumi and drinking beer with salted nuts. Prior to that, Putin’s entourage said that the favorite beer of the Russian president is the German Radeberger.

Photo kremlin.ru

290

Read us on Telegram channel, Facebook

and Twitter