The President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, compared this Friday (13) the Israeli counteroffensive to the Gaza Strip with the siege of the Soviet city of Leningrad during the Second World War, promoted by the Nazis and their allies.

“We see that even in the United States there are different assessments of what is happening, of how the situation could evolve, including the military and non-military measures that could be used against Gaza and which are similar to those [usadas] during the siege of Leningrad,” Putin said during a press conference following the summit of leaders of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) held in Bishkek, the capital of Kyrgyzstan.

The siege of Leningrad (currently Saint Petersburg), promoted by Nazi Germany, Finland and Italy, took place between September 1941 and January 1944 and was one of the deadliest in history. More than 1 million civilians died during the siege.

Anticipating a ground offensive, as part of its response to attacks by the terrorist group Hamas last weekend, Israel gave a 24-hour ultimatum to residents of the northern Gaza Strip to move south.

Hamas told residents of the enclave to stay in their homes. Previously, Israel had cut off the supply of electricity, fuel, water and food to the region.

Despite the comparison, Putin, who called for the implementation of two states in the region, said that Israel “has the right to defend itself”. “You have the right to ensure your peaceful existence, [mas] It is crucial to work to resolve this issue through peaceful means,” he said.

The Russian president said the deaths of civilians would be “absolutely unacceptable” during Israel’s ground offensive in Gaza, but Russia has targeted civilian targets during the war in Ukraine: last week, a Russian strike killed 59 people in the village of Hroza , in the Kharkiv region, in northeastern Ukraine. (With EFE Agency)