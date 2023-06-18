During the meeting, Putin posed a question to the reporters, stating the following: “Where is Zaluzhny?”, referring, of course, to the commander of the Ukrainian army, Valery Zaluzhny.

After Putin’s question, a reporter replied: “We thought you were the ones who knew that,” to which Putin replied: “I know, I think I know.”

“You have to ask him,” Putin said. “It seems to me that he is abroad, but I’m not sure.”

Russian media circulated news of the disappearance of the Ukrainian army commander in recent days, amid questions about his fate, especially after NATO announced last May that Zalogny notified him of the impossibility of speaking to members of the alliance’s military committee, even via video.

Last May, a source told Sputnik that the commander of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Valery Zaluzhny, had been hit in the head by a missile strike on a Ukrainian command center near Kherson.

The source pointed out that the Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Valery Zaluzhny, is undergoing head surgery after being injured in the Russian missile strike.

The source pointed out that the injured commander of the Ukrainian armed forces will not be able to continue his service after the injuries he received as a result of the Russian missile strike.