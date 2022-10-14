Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that he “sees no need” for the time being to hold talks with his US counterpart Joe Biden.
Asked about a possible meeting with Biden on the sidelines of the G-20 summit scheduled for November, Putin said, “We must ask him whether he is ready to have such talks with me or not. I don’t see a need, to be honest.”
He added that his participation in the summit hosted by Indonesia has not yet been decided.
Regarding the crisis in Ukraine, the Russian President announced that his country is not planning new “mass” operations.
“In the near future, there is no need for massive strikes. There are other targets at the moment. We will see later,” Putin said, during a press conference after a regional summit in Kazakhstan, stressing that his goal was not to “destroy Ukraine.”
