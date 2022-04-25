Home page politics

Daniel Dillman

Russia continues to suffer heavy losses in the Ukraine war. The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense publishes increasing figures again.

Heavy losses in the Ukraine war : the Ukraine reports the killing of two generals Russia.

the Ukraine reports the killing of two generals Russia. Losses are piling up: Russia’s President Wladimir Putin must in Ukraine war suffer numerous setbacks.

Russia’s President Wladimir Putin must in Ukraine war suffer numerous setbacks. In western Russia: In the city of Bryansk, not far from the border with Ukraine, oil tanks caught fire on Monday night (April 25).

In the city of Bryansk, not far from the border with Ukraine, oil tanks caught fire on Monday night (April 25). Russia’s losses in the Ukraine war: All information from the Ukraine conflict in our ticker.

+++ 3.40 p.m.: After a fire broke out on the premises of the Russian oil company Transneft on Monday night, Russia’s president Wladimir Putin spoke and announced that they wanted to initiate investigations into the cause of the fire. This is reported by the British newspaper The Independent.

The city of Bryansk, where the fire broke out, is said to be one of the Russian military bases for the invasion of Ukraine, according to the AFP news agency. According to a report by the Tagesspiegel, one of the burning oil depots is on a military site.

+++ 1:05 p.m.: According to the Ukrainian military leadership, since the beginning of the war of aggression against Ukraine, Russia has lost around 21,900 soldiers and the number of fallen Russians, among whom according to reports relatives are also conscripts, continues to rise every day. There are also tons of lost equipment and weapon systems. As of April 25, the Kyiv Independent news portal lists, Russia has now lost 181 planes, 154 helicopters, 8 ships, 884 tanks and 149 rocket launcher artillery systems. The information cannot be independently verified.

Russia’s losses in the Ukraine war: major fire in Russian oil depots

+++ 10.04 a.m.: Hours after the fire broke out, there is still no information about the cause of the major fire in the Russian city of Bryansk. According to the German Press Agency, extinguishing work is currently being carried out in two Russian oil depots because storage tanks in the facilities were on fire. According to the fire department, there were no injuries or deaths.

Hours after the fire broke out at an oil company’s premises, columns of dark smoke rose into the sky. © Margarita Matvienkova/Imago

According to the agency, one of the camps belongs to the oil company Transneft Druzhba, through whose pipeline Russian oil is delivered to Europe, including Germany.

Update from Monday, April 25, 2022, 6:40 a.m.: A serious fire broke out in a Russian oil depot near the border with Ukraine on Monday night. The fire caught storage tanks in the city of Bryansk, the local civil protection agency told the TASS news agency. Firefighting work was in progress. There were no further details at first. Videos posted online showed high flames from a distance. Bryansk is less than 150 kilometers from the Ukrainian border.

It was initially not known whether the fire could be related to the war in Ukraine. In early April, Russia blamed Ukraine for a fire at an oil storage facility in the Russian city of Belgorod.

Putin’s losses in the Ukraine war: This is how high Russia’s losses are after two months of war

+++ 6.30 p.m.: War has been raging in Ukraine for two months. The General Staff of the Ukrainian Army has now published a list of Russian casualties.

Losses on the Russian side since 02/24/2022:

Dead Soldiers: about 21,800

about 21,800 Tank: 873

873 Armored Troop Carriers: 2238

2238 Artillery Systems: 408

408 MLRS/rocket artillery: 147

147 Anti-Aircraft Systems: 69

69 planes: 179

179 Helicopter: 154

154 Vehicles: 1557

1557 boats: 8th

8th fuel tanker : 76

: 76 drones: 191

191 Special equipment: 28

28 Mobile Short-Range Missile Systems: 4

4 Source: General Staff of the Ukrainian Army

The information cannot currently be independently verified. It is unclear whether the information relates to vehicles that have been destroyed or captured. The army did not provide any further information.

Putin’s losses in the Ukraine war: Russia suffers heavy losses in the south

+++ 4 p.m.: As Russia continues to seek control of southern Ukraine, Putin’s troops appear to be taking heavy casualties. In the situation report, the military of Ukraine lists the losses. However, the information could not be independently verified.

Daily losses of Russian troops in the Kherson region, according to the Ukrainian military (as of 04/24/2022):

74 soldiers

2 tanks

1 rocket launcher

6 armored troop vehicles

4 drones

Source: dpa

The report was again of the Attack near Chernobaivka reported. “After suffering serious losses, the enemy withdrew to Chornobaivka,” the dpa quoted the report from Kyiv as saying.

Putin’s losses in the Ukraine war: Russia around Cherson in retreat

Update, 10:45 am: Ukraine apparently succeeds in pushing back the attacker from Russia in the south of the country. According to the command of Operation “South”, eight settlements around the city of Cherson have been recaptured. The Russian army then withdrew to the small town of Chernobaivka, which is adjacent to Cherson.

Putin’s losses in the Ukraine war: Russia suffers heavy losses in the south (archive image) © Alexei Alexandrov/dpa

Heavy losses in the Ukraine war: Two more Russian generals killed

Moscow – Even two months after Russia attacked Ukraine, the Ukraine war has not yet been decided. The attempts of the Kremlin, the Ukrainian capital Kyiv to take failed. The army leadership under Russian President Vladimir Putin is now concentrating its attacks on the east and south of the country.

A Ukrainian soldier on patrol amid the Ukraine war near the city of Kherson. © Celestino Arce Lavin/imago

In the east, the renegade, pro-Russian republics are to be stabilized and attached to the Russian Federation in the long term. This is proven by the referendum that Vladimir Putin called in the middle of the Ukraine conflict. In the south, according to a high-ranking major general from Russia, Moscow’s goal is to secure a land route to Crimea, which has been occupied since 2014. For this, among other things, the port city of Mariupol must be taken by Russia. Fierce fighting continued there. In addition, a connection to Transnistria is to be established by conquering territories in southern Ukraine. The de facto independent, pro-Russian republic split from Moldova in the 1990s.

Russia suffers heavy casualties in the Ukraine War

But Vladimir Putin’s army is also suffering heavy losses in the fighting in the east and south of the war in Ukraine. The Ukrainian air force remains combat-capable, the defenders’ air defense celebrates several downings of Russian fighter jets. A total of 177 fighter jets are said to have been shot down.

Added to this is the declining morale of the Russian army in the war against neighboring Ukraine. According to information from the Ukrainian secret services, more and more Russian soldiers are deserting. Chechen soldiers would be deployed by the Kremlinto execute deserters.

Summary of Russia’s losses in the Ukraine War

Soldiers: 21,600

Aircraft: 177

Helicopters: 154

Tanks: 854

Armored vehicles: 2205

Artillery: 403

Anti-aircraft guns: 69

Mobile rocket launchers: 143

Tankers: 76

Tactical drones: 182

Ships and boats: 8

Vehicles and motorcycles: 1543

In addition to material losses in the war against Ukraine, the Kremlin apparently has to do without more and more management personnel. At least that’s what the Ukrainian secret service reports. Near the occupied city of Kherson, Ukrainian forces reportedly managed to kill two more Russian generals. A third general was badly wounded. Advisor to the Ukrainian President Oleksiy Arestovych said in an interview with former lawyer and journalist Mark Feygin on Saturday that he believed the third general “won’t survive”. This means that nine high-ranking generals in the Russian army have fallen in the Ukraine war since February 24. (Daniel Dillman)