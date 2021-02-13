Russian President Vladimir Putin commented on the unsanctioned protests that took place in January and February. His words at a meeting with the chief editors of Russian media reports RIA News…

As Putin explained, the opposing forces took advantage of the situation that had developed due to the coronavirus pandemic. “Of course, they are trying to use this in Europe, in other countries, and in the States themselves. […] And we are also trying to take advantage of this. And they took advantage! Well, of course, but of course! This is what counts, ”he said.

The President also noted that in the current situation they also use Alexei Navalny (founder of the Anti-Corruption Fund, included by the Ministry of Justice in the register of organizations performing the functions of a foreign agent)… “After all, the person involved in this is also used right now, just when in all countries of the world, including us, people get tired, accumulated irritation arises, discontent arises, including with respect to the conditions in which they live, the level their income, ”Putin explained.

Uncoordinated rallies in support of Alexei Navalny took place in Russia on February 2 and January 23 and 31.