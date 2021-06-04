Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that the Russian Federation does not want to get rid of the dollar as a reserve currency or a universal means of payment. He announced this on Friday, June 4, during the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum at a meeting with the heads of world news agencies.

According to the head of state, the dollar is used as part of the application of anti-Russian sanctions by the United States.

“If you heard something that I was saying something about the dollar and understood that we want to get rid of it as a reserve currency or as a universal means of payment, this is not the case. I was talking about something else. I said that the United States is using the dollar, using its national currency for various kinds of sanctions, ”said the Russian leader.

On the same day, the head of the Russian government expressed the opinion that the actions of the United States are damaging the dollar as the world’s reserve currency.

Also at the forum, Putin noted that American business is interested in working in Russia and, despite all political restrictions, strives not to lose its position in the Russian market. As an example, the President of the Russian Federation cited a representative delegation of American businessmen who traditionally attend the SPIEF.

The day before, the Finance Ministry made a decision to zero the dollar’s share in the structure of the National Welfare Fund (NWF). The head of the department, Anton Siluanov, said that this initiative is justified, since there is currently an increase in sanctions threats against Russia from the United States.

He also noted that the exclusion of the dollar from the NWF is a measure designed to secure Russian reserves. Thus, it was decided to transfer the NWF’s investments into more “stable assets,” the minister said.

Earlier on Friday, the Belgian economist and head of Bank Degroof Petercam Bruno Kolman said that Russia, refusing dollar assets in the structure of the NWF, is acting like all great powers. Thus, it diversifies assets and increases the share of gold in reserves.

In addition, he stressed that the Russian Federation has significant cash reserves, ranks sixth in terms of wealth funds in the world and is the tenth largest economy on the planet.