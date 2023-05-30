Russian President Putin called the drone attack on Moscow a terrorist activity

Russian President Vladimir Putin commented on the attack of drones in Moscow and the Moscow region, calling it terrorist activity. He said this at the Zotov center on Khodynka. The broadcast was conducted by the official TelegramKremlin canal.

According to the head of state, Kyiv has chosen the path of attempts to intimidate Russian citizens and attacks on residential buildings. “This, of course, is a clear sign of terrorist activity,” he stressed.

The President also added that the air defense system of Moscow worked satisfactorily.

The fact that the territory of the Moscow region was attacked by drones became known on the morning of May 30. In Moscow, three residential buildings were hit: on Leninsky Prospekt, on Profsoyuznaya Street and on Atlasova Street. In turn, the governor of the Moscow region, Andrei Vorobyov, said that several drones were destroyed on approach to Moscow.

The Russian Defense Ministry said that a total of eight drones were involved in the attack. Three of them were suppressed by electronic warfare, lost control and deviated from their targets. Five more devices were shot down by Pantsir-S anti-aircraft missile systems (SAM) in the Moscow region.