Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed the hope that Russian-German relations with the future German government will be stable and reliable. He announced this on Friday, June 4, during the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) at a meeting with the heads of world news agencies.

He also stressed that Berlin is one of the most important partners of Russia both in European and global scales.

“I would very much like stability and reliability to be present in the activities of the future government of Germany. We will strive to bring contradictions to zero. Germany is one of our important partners in the world and in Europe, and we very much hope that the situation (in bilateral relations – Ed.) Will improve, ”the Russian leader said.

Putin noted that German Chancellor Angela Merkel had been a “reliable and stable” partner for Russia for many years, with whom the Russian leader had “business relations” on a personal level.

The Russian president also praised Merkel’s political activities, describing her as an experienced politician and “straightforward person” who “skillfully defends his position”, as evidenced by “joint affairs” between the two countries.

On May 20, it became known that according to a survey by the Forsa Sociological Institute, a significant proportion of Germans (75%) support the completion of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline construction project. 17% of the respondents were against the Russian-German initiative.

Earlier, on May 11, the co-chairman of the German Alternative for Germany party, Tino Krupalla, announced that the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline should be completed because the supply of Russian natural gas is very important for Berlin. He also pointed to the benefits of completing the pipeline construction for both the German and Russian sides.

On May 16, German Chancellor Angela Merkel spoke in favor of the early completion of the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, specifying that the German authorities support the project. the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. He added that the project has become a target in political strife.