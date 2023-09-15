Putin called nonsense publications about the appearance of volunteers from the DPRK in the Northern Military District zone

Publications about the possible appearance of North Korean volunteers in the special military operation (SVO) zone do not correspond to reality. Russian President Vladimir Putin stated this, quoting him TASS.

Previously, the West allowed North Korean citizens to be involved in hostilities in the Northern Military District zone.

“I want to say that this is complete nonsense,” Putin said.

On September 13, Putin held talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. The meeting took place at the Vostochny cosmodrome and lasted more than five hours.