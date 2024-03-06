Putin said he does not believe in predictions of the end of the world due to the development of technology

Russian President Vladimir Putin commented on predictions of the end of the world due to the development of technology. This is reported by RIA News.

“I am not inclined to agree with those who see some kind of end of the world here. He sees that there will be some kind of milestone, a point of no return, when it will be impossible for humanity to return to the fact that we live in the human world,” he said.

At the same time, the politician said that it is necessary to agree at the international level on the development of artificial intelligence in order to avoid possible threats. “Then, when humanity realizes some real dangers for itself, in the event of these technologies being released out of control, out of the hands of man, then, it seems to me, the time will be ripe for agreements,” the Russian leader noted.

Earlier, during his address to the Federal Assembly, Putin spoke about the need to achieve self-sufficiency in the field of artificial intelligence (AI). At the same time, the head of state emphasized that Russia is one of the world leaders in the implementation of digital platforms in the sphere of public services.