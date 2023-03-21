Putin: Russia will be forced to respond to the use of weapons with a nuclear component by the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russia will be forced to respond to the planned supply of weapons with a nuclear component to Kyiv. This was stated by Russian President Vladimir Putin, whose words are quoted by RIA News.

Commenting on the plans for the supply of depleted uranium shells, the head of state noted that the West, it seems, really decided to conduct military operations with Russia to the last Ukrainian.

“In this regard, I would like to note that if all this happens, then Russia will be forced to react accordingly, bearing in mind that the collective West is already starting to use weapons with a nuclear component,” Putin said.

Earlier, British Deputy Defense Minister Annabelle Goldie said that London would transfer a batch of shells with depleted uranium to Ukraine as part of a military aid package. “Along with providing a company of Challenger 2 tanks to Ukraine, we will supply ammunition, including armor-piercing shells that contain depleted uranium,” the report says.

Similar munitions were used during the bombing of Yugoslavia, Operation Desert Storm, and during the US invasion of Iraq in 2003.

The key danger of using these projectiles is the dust emitted from the ammunition that decays over time, which can pollute the area around or poison a person.