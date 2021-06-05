Russian President Vladimir Putin commented on the intention of German Chancellor Angela Merkel to leave politics after the elections to the German Bundestag in September. It is reported by RIA News Saturday, June 5th.

The Russian leader said he has a good business relationship with Merkel and will miss her as a colleague.

“I don’t know who will be in her place. We really have a business relationship with Angela, and I value her very highly, ”Putin said on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

Putin called Merkel an experienced politician, direct and reliable person who knows how to defend his position.

In 2018, Angela Merkel announced that she was not going to be re-elected to the post of Chancellor of Germany after her fourth term in this position ends in 2021. According to her, she also does not plan to be re-elected as a member of the Bundestag.

66-year-old Merkel has served as German Chancellor since November 22, 2005.