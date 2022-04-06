Home page politics

Daniel Dillman

Russia’s troops appear to be retreating around Kyiv. But the NATO Secretary General sees no great sign of relaxation in the Ukraine war.

Kyiv – Still in the Ukraine war* around Kyiv* fought. The authorities of Ukraine* report further attacks from Russia on residential areas of the capital. According to city authorities, the number of civilians killed since the beginning of the Ukraine war rose to 89. Another 389 people were injured. “The danger of air strikes remains,” the city council warned, according to the news portal Kyiv Independent.

But the situation is becoming safer and that is probably mainly due to the fact that the army of Wladimir Putin* is in retreat around Kyiv. sees in it Nato-General Secretary* Jens Stoltenberg according to the US news portal CNN but not too much of a sign of relaxation. “Russia* will upgrade again because they used up a lot of ammo. And they will launch a new major offensive with fuel, food and whatever else they need.”

Ukraine: What does Vladimir Putin really want?

Nobody is really sure at the moment whether this attack will take place again on Kyiv. This is mainly due to the long-term goals set by Russian President Vladimir Putin, which nobody outside the Kremlin can predict, a senior Pentagon official told the New York Times.

Initially, the focus of the Russian military leadership is Ukraine conflict* but on securing the won areas in eastern Ukraine. Protecting the breakaway republics of Luhansk and Donetsk is at the top of Vladimir Putin’s agenda. That assessment was given by Jake Sullivan, national security adviser in the US President’s administration Joe Biden*, told reporters on Monday. “But to protect the territory it’s seizing in the east, we expect Russia to expand its presence deeper into Ukraine,” Sullivan said. One expects in the USA* and the nato also that Moscow* Rocket attacks on cities like Kyiv, Odessa, Kharkiv and Lviv will continue. “Russia’s ultimate goal is to weaken Ukraine as much as possible,” Sullivan said.

The Z, as seen here at a museum in Kirovsk, has become a symbol of support for the Ukraine war in Russia. © Olga Maltseva/afp

“There is only one way” from the Ukraine war

Neither in the USA nor in NATO or the EU* one seems to still really believe that the war in Ukraine can be solved at the negotiating table. The peace negotiations are nothing more than a “cover” for Vladimir Putin and the Kremlin while the troops are being regrouped, Sullivan said Tuesday in Washington DC. According to CNN, one EU official drew a particularly bitter conclusion: “There is only one way out of this war and that is for Ukraine to win.” (Daniel Dillmann) *fr.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA