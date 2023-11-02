Putin signed a law canceling informing the CE Secretary General about martial law

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law that abolishes the norm on Russia’s obligation to inform the Secretary General of the Council of Europe (CoE) about the introduction or termination of martial law in the country. Relevant document published on the official legal information portal.

The corresponding obligation was previously enshrined in the laws on martial law and states of emergency. In addition, they established a rule according to which Moscow had to be notified of the introduction in the country of the position of the UN Secretary General. The rule on notifying the UN Secretary General under the new law remains in force.

The accompanying materials to the project indicate that the law had to be adopted due to the termination of Russia’s membership in the Council of Europe. The law comes into force on the date of publication.

In connection with the termination of membership in the Council of Europe on October 19, Vladimir Putin also signed a law on Russia’s denunciation of the Council of Europe Framework Convention for the Protection of National Minorities. The Federation Council noted that this will not lead to a reduction in the constitutional guarantees of the rights of national minorities, since Russian legislation contains norms that enshrine them.