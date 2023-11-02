Putin withdrew ratification of the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty

On November 2, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law revoking ratification of the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty (CTBT).

The amended federal law appeared on the official legal information portal. It comes into force on the date of its official publication.

Russia ratified the treaty on May 27, 2000. The United States signed the document, but has not yet ratified it, and therefore on October 5, 2023, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Moscow could also withdraw ratification in order to “behave in a mirror manner in relations with the United States.”

In Russia they supported this proposal – on October 13, a corresponding bill was submitted to the State Duma and passed, after which the decision was supported by the Federation Council.

What does withdrawal of ratification mean for Russia?

After the withdrawal of ratification, Moscow will not automatically withdraw from the CTBT – according to explanatory note to the bill, Russia remains a party to the treaty “with all the ensuing rights and obligations.” The document clarifies that the implementation of the Withdrawal Act will be a retaliatory measure by the United States, which “for a long time has not taken and does not demonstrate any intention to take steps to ratify the CTBT in the foreseeable future.”

See also Russia responded to the statement of the head of the IAEA about shells with depleted uranium Deratification of the CTBT does not mean withdrawal of signature from the Treaty. By signing this document, the countries expressed agreement with the very idea of ​​the need to ban nuclear tests, and ratification, that is, approval, was the second stage of expressing the country’s position – readiness to take specific measures to implement the provisions of the Treaty. In other words, it is the ratification of the provisions of the Treaty that makes it binding from the moment the document enters into force. In the explanatory note to the law on de-ratification of the CTBT it saysthat Moscow will continue to remain a participant “with all the ensuing rights and obligations.” At the same time, the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted that the country reserves the right to conduct tests, but only as a response to similar actions by the United States. As of October 20 document signed 187 states, and ratified by 178. But for the Treaty to enter into force, it is necessary that it be signed and ratified by 44 key countries, the list of which was determined by the International Atomic Energy Agency – these are members of the “Nuclear Club”, countries that operate nuclear power plants and have the appropriate technologies . Of these, 36 countries signed and ratified the document, India, North Korea and Pakistan did not sign, and the USA, China, Egypt, Israel and Iran did not ratify. Thus, the CTBT never came into force. See also Cockroaches and excrement in the hospital: the Nas close seven canteens throughout Italy

The Russian Foreign Ministry indicated that the resumption of nuclear weapons tests is possible, but only as a response to similar actions by Washington.

How did DVYAZI come about?

In the late 1970s, the USSR, USA and Great Britain negotiated to achieve a complete ban on nuclear weapons testing, but did not reach a common decision. In 1988, some participating countries Moscow Treaty, which prohibits testing of nuclear weapons in the atmosphere, outer space and under water, it was proposed to expand the scope of its action to tests underground. This is how the prototype of the CTBT appeared. In 1991, the United States and Great Britain opposed it, but in 1993 Washington changed its position. Negotiations took place in Geneva from 1994 to 1996.

Related materials:

As a result, at the 50th session of the UN General Assembly, an agreement was adopted and opened for signature in September 1996, which expanded the Moscow Treaty – each participating state pledged not to conduct test or any other nuclear explosions, to prohibit and prevent such explosions in any place under its jurisdiction or control.

More than 180 countries have signed the CTBT, but to enter into force it must not only be signed, but also ratified by 44 key states that have nuclear weapons or the technology to create them. In addition to the United States, it was signed but not ratified by Great Britain, France, China, Egypt, Israel and Iran. Now Russia has joined these countries. India, North Korea and Pakistan did not sign the agreement at all.

The 2018 US nuclear doctrine states that the state does not intend to ratify the CTBT and is taking steps to resume nuclear weapons testing.