Putin challenges the NATO fleet: the first ship with Zircon hypersonic missiles in the Mediterranean

The “Admiral Gorshkov”, the first Russian ship to officially deploy the Zircon hypersonic missiles, designed to overcome the defenses of American aircraft carriers, is preparing to arrive in the Mediterranean. The frigate, launched in 2018, is about to sail from the Arctic to the Strait of Gibraltar for a mission of great symbolic importance, relaunched several times by Russian politics and the press.

According to reports from the Russian news agency Tass, quoting “informed sources”, the Admiral Gorshkov will become the flagship of the Russian fleet in the Mediterranean. The ship’s departure was announced by Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and also by Vladimir Putin in a meeting with the heads of the armed forces, to whom he reminded last December 12 that “our Zircons are unrivaled in the world”.

The missiles, capable of reaching 9,800 kilometers per hour, eight times the speed of sound, are distinguished by their high speed, low-flying ability and high maneuverability, which can complicate attempts to intercept them. Unlike traditional missiles, so-called hypersonic missiles do not follow a predetermined trajectory and can be maneuvered before reaching their destination. These latest generation weapons, recently tested by China and used by Russia in Ukraine, represent the only technological record of the Russian fleet.

During the exercises carried out by the frigate, the Zircons reached, according to Russian press releases, a distance of a thousand kilometers. In the Mediterranean they will undermine the supremacy of the NATO fleet, led by the US aircraft carrier “George HW Bush”, escorted by a cruiser and three fighters. The Admiral Gorshkov will instead join the rest of the Russian fleet in the Mediterranean, represented for the moment by two frigates, three corvettes and a submarine. The most controversial presence is that of a nuclear submarine, the “Severodvinsk”, sighted for the last time in September, in front of Sicily. It is the only vessel to have so far tested the Zircons, launching them underwater, but it is not known whether it has also embarked the missiles in the mission in the Mediterranean.