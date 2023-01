Vladimir Putin, during the early hours of this Saturday, at the Cathedral of the Annunciation, in Moscow. | Photo: EFE

Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a message on Saturday on the occasion of Orthodox Christmas, the country’s most important religious holiday, and on the basis of which he ordered a 36-hour unilateral ceasefire in the war in Ukraine that expires in the next half. -night Moscow time (18:00 GMT).

Putin emphasized that Christmas promotes values ​​such as “mercy, compassion, kindness and justice,” the Kremlin said in a statement.

He also highlighted the “great contribution” of Christianity, and in particular the Russian Orthodox Church, to the unity and harmony of Russian society, and praised its support for soldiers taking part in the offensive in Ukraine.

The Russian leader attended Friday’s midnight Mass at Moscow’s Cathedral of the Annunciation, one of three that make up the Kremlin’s Cathedral Square.

Putin has not attended a Christmas Mass in the Russian capital since 2001, when he attended at the Cathedral of Christ the Savior, Russia’s most important cathedral.

Stop fire

At the request of Russian Orthodox Patriarch Kirill, the head of the Kremlin ordered a ceasefire, which came into effect at noon on January 6 and will end at midnight today.

Both Ukrainian officials and the Pentagon accused Russian troops of not respecting their unilateral ceasefire, although Moscow claims it only responded to enemy attacks.