Sallusti sends an open letter to Berlusconi: “You can’t think he wants to bury Meloni”

The audios of Silvio Berlusconi they put the nascent Meloni government in serious trouble. To be irritated and surprised is not “only” the premier in pectore, but also those in Forza Italia and in public opinion who have always been very close to the Cavaliere. Between these, Alessandro Sallustieditor-in-chief of “Libero”, who in a heartfelt editorial sends Berlusconi an open letter and hopes to be “just as sweet” as the one allegedly received by Putin. Because? “To tell you something very simple: I no longer understand you, and as I am not the only one, I think the problem is not mine”.

While acknowledging that Berlusconi has accomplished “yet another miracle” by keeping Forza Italia alive with votes that “are all personal”, Sallusti questions the strategy in relations with the coalition: “Unveiling two days after the birth of a government the affectionate correspondence between her and Putin certainly does not facilitate the task that awaits the future premier, and therefore Italy, in Western international fora, nor the work of her Antonio Tajani in the event, as probable, he goes to fill the role of Foreign Minister “.

The statements on the companion of the leader of FdI, who works for Mediaset, are also targeted: “I know well that he does not intend to offend anyone, nor can it be read as a malice that I know I am not capable of. But the fact is that, net that that man was dependent on him well before he met Giorgia, more than one will use those words to build sand castles that risk only embarrass the Meloni family”, Writes Sallusti.

The comment is unequivocal: “Those who do not know her as I had the honor and privilege of knowing her could misunderstand every word and think that at this moment she really wants to bury the dream not of Giorgia Meloni but of a good part of Italians. Here, dear President, this would be too much even for Silvio Berlusconi. If she were allowed to meet her people, her entrepreneurs who still follow her, she would check it out for herself ”.

Despite the “affection” expressed in the final greetings and in the many television broadcasts in which Sallusti was a guest in recent days, in a climate that is often difficult because it is very polemical towards the

