Last Thursday, an American delegation headed by the special envoy of the White House, Steve WitkoffHe met in Moscow with the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, to discuss the offer of a high 30 -day fire with Ukraine, a proposal agreed this week in Saudi Arabia between Washington and kyiv. However, the ins and outs of this meeting, known days later, have revealed what clearly seems like a classic Putin power maneuver With this envoy of Donald Trump.

As the British chain collects SkyNewsWitkoff was just over twelve hours In Moscow, based on the published images of the US delegation leaving and returning to Vnúkovo airport. During most of that time, about eight hours, Putin would have had Trump’s envoy waiting for him.

Witkoff’s visit to Moscow was scheduled since the beginning of the week, after the conversations between the United States and Ukraine in Saudi Arabia. Trump’s emissary arrived on Thursday, the day he planned to meet Putin. However, the Russian president was at that time gathered in a state visit with the Belarusian leader, Aleksander Lukashenkowhose meeting had been announced the day before.

Beyond a simple coincidence, the SkyNews correspondent in Moscow, Ivor Bennett, points out that everything seems like a classic Putin power maneuver, since the “Kremlin leader He does not like to be corner and tell him what to doespecially in its own land. “

After hours of waiting, Putin finally granted to Witkoff that face to facealready enter the night. Previously, during a joint appearance with Lukashenko, Putin supported “the idea of ​​the truce” of 30 days in Ukraine, although with many “nuances” and conditions that he was willing to deal short with Trump shortly.

For his part, the American president, He has flatly denied that Putin had waiting to your special envoy. “Last night I read that the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, made my highly respected ambassador and special envoy, Steve Witkoff, more than nine hours when, in reality, There was no wait. Other meetings were held with other Russian representatives and, obviously, they took time, but they were very productive, “Trump said on the Truth Social Network.

For Trump, the visit “passed quickly and efficiencyand everything indicates that, hopefully, very well! “The videos taken to the American delegation give good proof of the 12 -hour lightning trip to Moscow.