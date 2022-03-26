“For God’s sake, Putin can’t stay in power.” The words of US President Joe Biden in Warsaw trigger a case on the Washington-Moscow axis, while the United States reiterates its intention to support Ukraine in the war against Russia and to defend NATO allies in case of need. Biden’s words about Putin provoke the immediate response of the Kremlin, which blocks a wall in front of what it interprets as interference: the president of Russia cannot “be decided by Mr. Biden,” said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. “It is only a choice of the people of the Russian Federation”, adds Peskov, quoted by CNN.

From the White House, as CNN reports, comes a sort of clarification on the words spoken by Biden. “The point expressed by the president was that Putin cannot be allowed to exercise power over neighboring” countries “or the region.” Biden “was not discussing Putin’s power in Russia or regime change,” the position of a White House official.

Before the speech delivered in Warsaw, by Biden other ‘torpedoes’ to Putin, defined today as “a butcher”, “a butcher”. Again, the Kremlin’s immediate reply: The “insults” of the president of the United States “narrow the possibilities” of an improvement in relations between Washington and Moscow, according to what Peskov told Tass. “It is strange to hear the accusations against Putin by Biden, who asked to bomb Yugoslavia and kill people.”