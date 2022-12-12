Home page politics

Of: Markus Hofstetter

The combat mission in Ukraine has left its mark on the weapons delivered from Germany. These are to be serviced in Slovakia.

Update from December 12, 1:56 p.m: No speech from the head of the Kremlin for the slide in 2023: Vladimir Putin foregoes his traditional press conference at the end of the year. “There will be no presidential press conference until the beginning of the new year,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in a briefing over the phone.

Ukraine News: For the first time in ten years – Putin cancels the traditional appointment

Putin, in office since 2000, had held his big meeting with the press year after year since 2001 – the only interruption being between 2008 and 2012 when he was prime minister and not head of state.

Peskov pointed out that Putin also speaks to the press on other occasions, notably during his trips abroad. Peskow gave no reasons for not holding the traditional year-end press conference.

Putin press conference canceled: Appointments often lasted hours

The annual press conference, attended by hundreds of Russian and foreign journalists, typically lasted for hours — over four hours last year. During the course, the Russian head of state answered live questions on a wide variety of topics – from foreign policy to everyday problems of Russians. The President’s statements to journalists often resembled orders to the government or regional authorities.

Image from December 12: Vladimir Putin at a meeting in the Kremlin © Mikhail Metzel/Imago

Reports of personnel changes among Putin advisers: Kremlin denies

Update from December 12, 12:29 p.m: A personal shift among Putin’s foreign policy advisors – in view of the pressure in the Ukraine war? The Kremlin has hastened to deny such reports, as the US Institute for War Research ISW said in its most recent location analysis noted. Specifically, the military leader Valeri Gerasimov was named. The information could not be independently verified.

The US think tank ISW evaluates publicly available information. Russia, meanwhile, is stepping up production of “new-generation weapons,” in the words of former President Dmitry Medvedev.

Update from December 12, 12:02 p.m.: According to Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, Germany is in favor of freezing EU billions in payments to Hungary. As a Federal Republic, you supported “the very good proposals of the EU Commission,” said the Green politician now on the sidelines of a meeting of the EU member states in Brussels.

The EU Commission had recently renewed a corresponding recommendation on the right-wing government of Prime Minister Viktor Orban. The other EU member states are now to vote on the proposal. A qualified majority would be required for acceptance.

The further developments are eagerly awaited, above all because Hungary has considerable means at its disposal to exert pressure on the EU. For example, the government in Budapest could block all decisions that require unanimity in the EU. This applies, for example, to sanctions against Russia. This applies, for example, to sanctions against Russia or decisions to support Ukraine in the war against the neighboring country.

Annalena Baerbock in Brussels © Olivier Hoslet/John Thys/AFP

Macron calls Zelenskyy and supports Ukrainian peace plan

Update from December 12, 9:26 am: French President Emmanuel Macron called his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday (December 11) and assured him that he supported his peace plan. The Ukrainian President had suggested that Russian troops withdraw from his country, including Crimea, which had been annexed since 2014. In addition, there are reparation payments, the legal processing of war crimes and security guarantees from the West.

Ukraine-News: Zelenskyj sets a condition for a possible peace plan

At the meeting of the EU foreign ministers this Monday (December 12, 1 p.m.) in Brussels, the Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba is also to be connected via video.

German arms aid in the Ukraine war

First report from December 12th: Kiev/Washington/Kosice – A new repair center was put into operation near the Slovakian border to Ukraine. Large weapons that have been worn out or damaged during battles in Ukraine, such as the Panzerhaubitze 2000, are repaired there. The German tank builder Krauss-Maffei Wegmann (KMW) is in charge of this.

The base has started operations, said Brigadier General Christian Freuding, head of the Ukraine special staff in the Defense Ministry, on Sunday (December 11) of the German Press Agency in the city of Kosice in eastern Slovakia. The legal basis for the “hub”, which is located within a barracks area near the town of Michalovce, is an intergovernmental agreement between Slovakia and the federal government. The weapons were last serviced in Lithuania.

The Panzerhaubitze 2000, shown here as a Bundeswehr model at the military training area in Munster, Lower Saxony, is used intensively by the Ukrainian armed forces. © Philipp Schulze/dpa

Maintenance center for the Ukraine: weapon systems should be kept operational at all times

The repair center is urgently needed because the wear and tear of the weapons during combat use is considerable due to the high rate of fire, as experts have determined using the Panzerhaubitze 2000 as an example. The weapon systems are therefore used at the limit of resilience “and beyond”. A technical maintenance service like in peacetime could not be maintained under the intensity of the fighting.

Germany has so far handed over 14 self-propelled howitzers 2000, five Mars multiple rocket launchers and 30 Gepard anti-aircraft guns to Ukraine. Seven more Gepard tanks are to be delivered. In addition, 50 armored personnel carriers of the Dingo type were handed over. In a first step, the repair work is concentrating on this military device, with weapons from other manufacturers being handed over to the Ukraine from Germany.

Support for Ukraine: US President Joe Biden pledges further aid to Kiev

US President Joe Biden has meanwhile pledged further support to Ukraine in the fight against Russia. In a phone call with his Ukrainian colleague Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Biden promised that the United States would continue to help the attacked country defend itself against the Russian aggressor. This was announced by the White House on Sunday evening (local time) in Washington.

The Ukraine War in Pictures – Destruction, Resistance and Hope View photo gallery

Biden backed his statements with recent US pledges in the area of ​​military aid and to rebuild Ukraine’s infrastructure. At the same time, he emphasized that he wanted to hold Russia accountable for its war crimes and ask the Kremlin to pay for its aggression. In the conversation, Biden also welcomed Zelenskyj’s “openness to a just peace based on the basic principles enshrined in the UN Charter”.