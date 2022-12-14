Putin cancels live events: afraid of uncomfortable questions about the invasion of Ukraine

Putin wants to avoid fools. The tsar has canceled, without an official explanation, several canonical live events. No end-of-year press conference and no reception in the Kremlin. There are no communications on the annual direct line with telephone calls from the public, but it really seems that even in this case the commitment will fail.

For now, the speech to the United Houses that the Russian president is obliged to give on the basis of the Constitution remains scheduled, even if the date of December 27 is not confirmed.

The most plausible reason? Kremlin critics have no doubts: Vladimir Vladimirovich he wants to avoid opportunities he might be faced with uncomfortable statements or questions on the Special Military Operation in Ukraine or even uncomfortable. This is because events, as mentioned, are traditionally held live.

In recent days, on the other hand, as writes the Courier, it has been seen that the president can safely participate in public demonstrations without running any risk. At the end of November, for example, there was a meeting broadcast on TV with the soldiers’ mothers. Only the representatives of the main association that has been dealing with the fate of young conscripts for years were excluded from the event. And that they were ready to ask at least difficult questions about the poor training of the recruits and the shortage of equipment.

As busy as the Tsar’s diary is, in all likelihood this year too there will be the usual end-of-year message. Five minutes at 11.55pm on December 31st to wish the Russians a happy birthday.

