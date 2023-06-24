Home page politics

The Turkish head of state Recep Tayyip Erdogan supports Vladimir Putin in his power struggle. © IMAGO/Vyacheslav Prokofyev

The development of the power struggle in Russia takes a surprising turn. Regardless, Putin already knows powerful supporters behind him.

Moscow – In Russia, the power struggle between Russian President Vladimir Putin and the head of the Wagner mercenary group is coming to a head. At first Prigozhin wanted to advance into Moscow, but then decided otherwise. Apparently he ordered the withdrawal of the Wagner group. The incident shows that things can quickly get tight for Putin. Nevertheless, he can rely on the following allies – such as the recently re-elected head of state of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Putin spoke to Erdogan about the situation in Russia after the Prigozhin uprising. In the phone call, Erdogan declared his “full support for the steps taken by the Russian leadership,” the Kremlin said on Saturday, according to the state news agency TASS. The phone call was initiated by Türkiye.

Putin’s supporters against Prigozhin: Kadyrov’s private army is on the Russian side

However, Erdogan is not the only one who has pledged his support to Putin. Ramzan Kadyrov, a close friend of Putin, and his mercenary group, the Achmat group, are said to be behind the Russian ruler. Kadyrov positioned himself quite clearly via Telegram: “Fighters from the Ministry of Defense and the National Guard of the Chechen Republic have already set out for the tense areas. We will do everything to preserve the unity of Russia and protect its statehood.”

Kadyrov called the Wagner Group’s actions a “dagger in the back”. Officially, Kadyrov’s troops act independently of the Russian high command. However, these have already helped the Russian leadership to success several times in the Ukraine war, such as in Mariupol.

Putin’s supporters against Prigozhin: Russia threatened a civil war

The month-long power struggle between the Russian military and Prigozhin had previously escalated. According to his own statements, the head of the private Wagner troop took control of important military facilities in Rostov-on-Don in southern Russia. As a result, an anti-terrorist emergency was declared in Moscow. Putin branded his former confidante a “traitor”.

Now Putin and some other politicians are said to have left Moscow because Prigozhin’s troops had initially moved towards the city. But Prigozhin initially stopped the advance of his Wagner group and ordered a retreat. With the Wagner advance, Russia had threatened a civil war. (dpa/lp)