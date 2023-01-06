Russian President Putin came to the Christmas service at the Annunciation Cathedral in the Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived at the Christmas service at the Annunciation Cathedral of the Moscow Kremlin, reports TASS.

The head of state often meets the Orthodox holiday outside the capital and goes to the Russian regions. Several times he met Christmas at the Novo-Ogaryovo residence in the Moscow region.

Earlier, Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Rus’ called for a truce in Ukraine and the Donbass so that the Orthodox could celebrate Christmas in peace. He proposed a ceasefire and a Christmas truce from 12:00 on 6 January to 24:00 on 7 January.

Putin supported the initiative and instructed the Ministry of Defense to introduce a ceasefire along the entire line of contact in the zone of special military operation (SVO) at the specified time interval.