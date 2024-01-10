Putin came to Chukotka for the first time on a working trip, he will visit Anadyr

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in the Chukotka Autonomous Okrug for the first time on a working trip – he will visit the city of Anadyr. This is reported by TASS.

Putin’s trip to Chukotka became the first regional one in 2024.

Back in 2018, the head of state promised visit Chukotka. He also said that he had not yet visited all the constituent entities of Russia and would really like to visit the Arctic region. Prior to this, in 2008, Putin visited Chukotka when Dmitry Medvedev held the post of President of Russia.

In 2023, Putin replaced the head of Chukotka. Since 2008, the post of head of the region was held by Roman Kopin – he was relieved of his post in connection with a statement about the early termination of his powers. The president appointed Vladislav Kuznetsov, First Deputy Chairman of the Government of the Lugansk People's Republic, as acting governor.