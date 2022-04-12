(Reuters) – Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that photos and images of dead bodies scattered around the Ukrainian city of Bucha were fake.

In a televised press conference after talks with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, Putin compared Ukrainian allegations that the Russian military executed civilians in Bucha to what he said was the West’s staging of a chemical weapons attack in Syria aimed at incriminating Bashar. al-Assad.

“It’s the same kind of forgery in Bucha,” Putin said.

Ukraine has accused the Russian military of executing residents of Bucha, a town near the capital Kiev that Russian troops occupied for several weeks before withdrawing. Western countries have called for those responsible for the killings of civilians to be punished.

Russian officials have accused Ukraine of staging the harrowing image to derail peace talks and prompt the West to impose more sanctions on Moscow.

Russia sent tens of thousands of troops to Ukraine on February 24 in what it called a special operation to reduce the neighboring country’s military capacity and eradicate people it called dangerous nationalists.

Ukrainian forces mounted strong resistance and the West imposed sweeping sanctions in an effort to force Russia to withdraw its forces.

