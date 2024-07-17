Putin Calls Saudi Crown Prince to Discuss Cooperation

Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke on the phone with Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud. This reports Kremlin press service.

Both sides noted the level of friendly relations achieved between the countries. They also discussed a number of current issues of Russian-Saudi cooperation in the political, trade, economic and energy spheres, the publication says.

In addition, during the phone call, the importance of continuing coordination within OPEC+ was noted.

Earlier it became known that Riyadh threatened to sell G7 bonds in case of confiscation of frozen assets of the Russian Federation. Defending them, the representative of Riyadh expressed disagreement with the very idea of ​​using these funds to help Ukraine and separately hinted at the fate of French securities. Later, the Saudi Arabian authorities denied rumors about an ultimatum and stated that they did not threaten the “Seven” because of the plan to seize Russian assets.