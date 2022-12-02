Russian President Vladimir Putin called on German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Friday to “review” his position on the armed conflict in Ukraine, the Kremlin said in a statement.

“Different aspects of the situation around Ukraine were addressed (…) The president called on the German side to review the approaches in the context of Ukrainian events,” says the Russian Presidency after a phone call between the two leaders.

This is the first telephone conversation between Putin and Scholz in almost three months. The last phone call between the two leaders took place on September 13.



According to the Russian Presidency, Putin drew the attention of the German Chancellor to the “destructive line” of Western countries, including Germany, who supply the kyiv “regime” with weapons and train Ukrainian troops.

“All this, as well as the broad political and financial support for Ukraine, leads kyiv to completely reject the idea of ​​any negotiations (with Moscow). Furthermore, this encourages radical Ukrainian nationalists to commit more and more bloody crimes against the civilian population,” Putin said.



The Kremlin chief assured Scholz that Russian attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure, which began last October, were “inevitable”, after the attack on the bridge in the annexed Crimean peninsula.

“The Russian Armed Forces had long refrained from directed missile attacks against certain targets on the territory of Ukraine, but now such measures have become an obligatory and inevitable response to kyiv’s provocative attacks on Russian civilian infrastructure, including the Crimean bridge,” the Russian leader said.

Putin also called for a “transparent investigation” involving Russian specialists into the alleged sabotage of the Nord Stream gas pipelines, and called for the removal of all barriers to Russian food and fertilizer supplies under the grain deal with Ukraine, the UN and Turkey.

