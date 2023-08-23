The President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, asked this Tuesday (22) the authorities of the Executive Power and the Central Bank of the country (BCR) to use the instruments at their disposal to stop the financial instability caused by the devaluation of the ruble, hit by the international sanctions and the imbalance in the trade balance due to the war in Ukraine.

“In recent months, volatility in financial markets has increased considerably […]. Obviously, these fluctuations make it difficult for companies and citizens to make investment decisions,” Putin said during a meeting with members of the Executive, broadcast live on Russian television.

The president said that the Ministry of Economy, together with other authorities and the BCR, must adapt to the situation created and, among other things, “limit speculative and unproductive demand in the economy, controlling capital flight”.

The president admitted that, despite being a matter that he and his government are following closely, “inflationary risks are increasing” – inflation rose to 3.52% in mid-August -, therefore “contain the rise in prices now it’s to the foreground”.

“I ask colleagues in the government and the BCR to keep the situation under permanent control […]. I know that there are many discussions in this regard, but until now we have always found a consensus and we will find it again, “she said.

According to the local press, Russians have started saving on the consumption of basic products due to the increase in prices caused by the devaluation of the national currency, the ruble.

The Russian currency, on the 14th, surpassed the price expectation accepted by the consumer, of 100 rubles per dollar, which led the BCR to call an extraordinary meeting fearing that the suspension of payments of 25 years ago would be repeated.

The following day, the financial institution raised interest rates by 350 basis points to 12% and did not rule out similar measures in the coming weeks.

The Russian currency rebounded last week to 93.4 rubles to the dollar, but this week it has dropped slightly again to 94.1, according to the central bank’s official rate.

Due to political instability, the rising cost of imports, the drastic drop in exports and Western sanctions during the war, the ruble has devalued by around 30% so far this year.

Likewise, the ruble has been steadily devalued since the head of the Wagner Group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, led a failed armed rebellion in June.