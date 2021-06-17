Russian President Vladimir Putin described the atmosphere of the Russian-US summit as “friendly,” adding that “the two presidents were able to understand each other’s positions on major issues.”

He added, “Russia offered the United States many years ago to start a dialogue on cyber security, but the American side refused, accusing Russia of all sins.”

Putin added, “It is better to unite the efforts of countries in combating cybercrime, rather than manipulating data, and searching for the perpetrators.”

Putin’s opinion of Biden

And Putin considered that “the image of the American president as portrayed by the press has nothing to do with reality,” noting that Biden “appears to be active, and he is fully aware of the details of the issues.”

He stressed that “Biden is a professional, and you have to work with him very carefully, so as not to miss anything,” noting that “the US president is fully aware of what he wants, and acts very skillfully,” wishing that Biden would be allowed “to work in peace.”

exceptional summit

On Wednesday afternoon, the Swiss Geneva hosted the first summit between Biden and Putin, during which the two presidents agreed on the return of the Russian and American ambassadors to Washington and Moscow.

And Putin said, during a press conference after the end of the summit with Biden, that the meeting was fruitful and constructive, and he sought to find common ground to resolve differences between the two countries.

He stated that they discussed strategic stability with his American counterpart, saying that it was agreed to discuss cyber security issues.

And the Russian president made it clear that every problem is solvable if serious negotiations are engaged with Washington.

When Putin was asked about cyber attacks and Washington’s accusations of involvement in Moscow, he said that the largest number of attacks targeting the United States come from the American interior, not from Russia.

He noted that Biden had agreed to extend the START treaty on nuclear arms reductions for three years.

In response to a question about the dissident, Alexei Navalny, who is imprisoned in Russia, he did not mention him by name, he said that he is a citizen who repeatedly violated Russian law and then was arrested.

He explained that Navalny went abroad for treatment, and when he left the hospital, he came to Russia, knowing that he is wanted by justice.

Putin refused to elaborate on Navalny’s case, saying that the conference in Geneva is not to discuss Russia’s internal issues.