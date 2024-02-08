Russia can send its troops to Poland only if the attack starts from Warsaw. Russian President Vladimir Putin stated this during an interview with American journalist Tucker Carlson, the recording of which was published on the website TCN (Tucker Carlson Network) February 9.

“Only in one case, if there is an attack on Russia from Poland. Why? Because we have no interests either in Poland, or in Latvia, anywhere. Why do we need this? — Putin answered a journalist’s question about whether the president could imagine a scenario in which he would send Russian troops to Warsaw.

The Russian leader emphasized that statements that the Russian Federation allegedly has territorial claims on the entire European continent are devoid of common sense, because a global war could bring all of humanity to the brink of destruction.

He noted that NATO is trying to intimidate the population of member countries with an imaginary Russian threat, which could escalate into a global war, only to “extort more money from taxpayers” for the confrontation with the Russian Federation in the Ukrainian theater of military operations. The purpose of these intimidations is to weaken Russia as much as possible, Putin emphasized.

Earlier, on February 6, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defense of Poland Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysh repeated his thesis that he does not exclude the possibility of war with Russia in the future. He added that Poland has been actively increasing its military potential for a long time.

Before this, on February 1, Kosinyak-Kamysh, in an interview with Super Express, when asked whether the Polish defense department considers it possible for Ukraine to lose the conflict with the Russian Federation and a “Russian attack” on NATO member countries, said that Poland does not exclude worst-case scenarios for the development of the situation in the world and is most seriously preparing for them. He also noted that “the situation throughout the world is extremely serious.” According to him, this applies not only to Ukraine, but also to the regions of the Black Sea and the Pacific Ocean.

Later, on February 4, Prime Minister of the German federal state of Hesse Boris Rein said that Europe needs to create a defensive alliance to strengthen its security. In addition, the German politician added that the nuclear arsenal can be used to contain the Russian Federation.

As Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov pointed out, the European Union (EU) is creating an image of Russia as an enemy in order to divert attention from economic problems.

The West regularly incites hysteria among the citizens of its states, warning of an allegedly imminent war with the Russian Federation. Western European media and experts refer to the successes of the Russian military in Ukraine and prophesy that in the future Moscow will “set off to conquer the whole world.” However, Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly emphasized that there is nothing of the kind in Russia’s plans, but the country is ready for any attacks from the North Atlantic Alliance.