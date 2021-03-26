Putin called it unexpected that many officials and big businessmen took part in the Russia – Land of Opportunities project. On March 26, the head of state announced this at a meeting of the supervisory board of the autonomous non-profit organization (ANO) “Russia – a country of opportunities.”

“To be honest, I didn’t even expect that two governors, several deputy ministers of federal departments, mayors of large cities, and heads of our largest companies — all went through this platform,” said Vladimir Putin.

The head of state also noted that social lifts are being implemented well within the program, and schoolchildren and students have the opportunity to realize themselves and achieve their goals. Putin called the project an excellent start for those who want to show their best qualities.

“We really wanted – in my opinion, it worked out on the whole – to create an additional opportunity for young people so that they could, relying on their talents, on their capabilities, on their aspirations, on their life plans, realize themselves, realize where they live, they study, ”Putin added.

The open platform “Russia – the Land of Opportunities” was created at the initiative of the President, among its organizers are the largest educational institutions, business associations and non-profit public institutions.

Earlier, on March 1, at the House of Scientists. A.P. Aleksandrova NRC “Kurchatov Institute” held a meeting of the organizing committee of the All-Russian competition “My country – my Russia”. At the meeting, they launched a new season of the competition, and also discussed the main innovations of the project in 2021. The changes affected the nominations of the competition, which traditionally cover almost the entire range of socio-economic issues of the country’s development.