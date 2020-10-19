The United Nations (UN) remains an uncontested global structure that provides an opportunity for multilateral equal dialogue. This was announced on Monday, October 19, by Russian President Vladimir Putin in his address to the participants of the gala evening dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the UN.

The Russian leader recalled that the organization is called upon to strengthen peace and security, contribute to the political and diplomatic settlement of crisis situations, ensure sustainable socio-economic development and the protection of human rights.

“We proceed from the fact that the UN has been and remains an uncontested global structure that provides an opportunity for multilateral, equal dialogue, partnership in solving a variety of problems facing humanity,” the head of state is quoted as saying on the Kremlin website.

The President stressed that Russia, as one of the founding countries, actively supports the activities of the UN, and also consistently advocates strengthening its central coordinating role in world affairs. In addition, the Russian Federation defends the need to comply with the norms and principles of the organization’s charter.

“The 75th anniversary of the organization is celebrated under the slogan“ Common future by common forces ”. Undoubtedly, only together we can effectively confront the global challenges of the 21st century and ensure the peaceful, prosperous development of mankind, “Putin added.

On October 13, Russia was elected to the UN Human Rights Council. Prior to that, the country was a member of the council from early 2014 to late 2016.