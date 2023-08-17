Putin: travel time from Moscow to St. Petersburg on the new highway – 135 minutes

Travel time from Moscow to St. Petersburg, according to the project of a new high-speed railway line, will be 135 minutes. The relevant information was announced by President Vladimir Putin during the ceremony of launching passenger traffic along the route of the Leningrad-Kazan Moscow Central Diameter (MTsD-3), the agency broadcast from the scene TASS.

Putin said that the high-speed railway project “at the first stage” between the capital and St. Petersburg had been discussed for a long time, but now, according to the president, the country “really approached the possibility of its implementation.” He noted that thanks to the new high-speed highway, travel time for passengers will decrease from 4 hours 5 minutes to 2 hours 15 minutes.

The President also said that the construction of a new highway will free up the existing one for the movement of goods. Thanks to this, he stressed, the speed of this process “will increase significantly.”

President Vladimir Putin and Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin took part in the official launch ceremony for passenger traffic on the MCD-3, which took place in the Manezh at the Moscow Urban Forum on Thursday, August 17. As part of the new route, Ivolga 3.0 and EP2D trains will run along the diameter from Kryukovo station to Ippodrom station and back.

During his speech at the opening of MCD-3, Vladimir Putin noted that a high-speed railway line (HSR) could be built from Moscow to Adler and Donbass.