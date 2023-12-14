Putin called the southeast of Ukraine historical territories of Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin called the southeast of Ukraine historically Russian territories. The head of state announced this during a direct line combined with the final press conference. The broadcast of “Results of the Year with Vladimir Putin” is available in Rutube– channel “Russia 1”.

With this, the president explained the pro-Russian orientation of the population of these territories.

The entire Black Sea region went to Russia as a result of the Russian-Turkish wars, Putin recalled. “What does Ukraine have to do with it?” – Putin asked.