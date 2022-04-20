Putin said that the tragedy in the Donbass forced Russia to launch a special operation in Ukraine

The tragedy in the Donbass forced and compelled Russia to launch a special military operation in Ukraine. This reason was named by the President of the country Vladimir Putin, writes TASS.

According to the head of state, there have been bombings in the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics for eight years, and it was very difficult for the residents.