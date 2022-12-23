Providing all units with weapons is the main task of defense enterprises. This was announced on December 23 by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“The most important, key task of the enterprises of the military-industrial complex is to provide our units, advanced units with all the necessary weapons, equipment, ammunition and equipment, and in the required volume and quality. In a short time, ”he said at a meeting to meet the needs of the Russian Armed Forces involved in the special operation.

According to the head of state, it is necessary to improve the characteristics of weapons and equipment of the army, taking into account the combat experience gained. He also pointed out the need for feedback from the units participating in the special operation.

“This practice has been established for a long time, including in the use of our weapons in the fight against terrorist gangs in Syria,” the president said.

In addition, he drew attention to the professionalism of employees of defense enterprises and engineers who go to work on the front lines. There they help to return damaged equipment to service, make changes to standard models of machines to improve their performance.

The meeting took place in Tula. While on a working visit to the city, Putin also got acquainted with the work of the Shcheglovsky Val machine-building plant. The enterprise produces combat vehicles for the Pantsir-S, Pantsir-S1 complexes and the Kornet-EM anti-tank missile system.

Earlier, on December 21, Putin said that the development of the army would take place “calmly” and without “any fuss.” He stressed that “we will not repeat the mistakes of the past, when in the interests of increasing the defense capability where necessary and where it is not necessary, we destroyed our economy.”

Prior to that, on December 9, the head of state noted that problems with the supply of forces in the NVO zone remain, they are far from being resolved, but the most pressing issues are closed.

On February 24, the Russian Federation launched a special operation to protect the Donbass, against which Kyiv has been conducting military operations since 2014.

